• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Little White House concert
“The Libby York Trio and the Great American Songbook,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at the Harry S Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. In the event of rain, the event will take place Tuesday, March 22. For tickets and information, visithttp://www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.org/foundation/events/.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “”When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 22, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Conch Revival Picnic
Key West Art & Historical Society and Great Events Catering will present a picnic-style, Conch heritage dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org. For information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, Ext. 106.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501©(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.