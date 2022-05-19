• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, May 24, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched by a member and spouse and can be mailed to P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org