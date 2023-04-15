Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary’s Eco-Discovery Center, 35 Quay Road, will reopen on Saturday, April 15, with a free “Community Day’’ celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with games and hands-on activities for children and families and tours of the re-imagined visitor center and exhibits.
• Donations needed
The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “A Man Called Otto” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will hold a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, contact Lance Stehman at 305-797-6782.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Historic presentation
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a presentation on “The Keys Worst Hurricanes” at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at Island Community Church, 82350 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Herb Alpert is…” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Everyone knows Alpert as a legendary musician, but he is also the co-founder of A&M Records and a noted painter, sculptor and philanthropist. Movies are free and open to the public. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/.
• Fundraiser
Reef Relief has partnered with the Sunset Social Drinking Club in a fundraiser event from 4:20 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the 420 Key West Fest at Sunset Pier, 0 Duval St. Food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and raffle will be featured. For information, email reefrelief@gmail.com