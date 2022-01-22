• Cemetery stroll
A stroll through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers plants for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. The VIP ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is holding rehearsals for its Spring season on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for new singers) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. New singers will be accepted through the middle of February. Singers must be fully vaccinated (including boosters), and will wear masks. Individuals may also choose to participate in live and recorded rehearsal simulcasts on Zoom. Membership is open to people over 16. Dues are $130 and will include a singer’s mask for new members. Limited scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.
• Cocktail Competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) will benefit from a cocktail contest with Pilar Rum and an auction featuring unique food experiences from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For reservations, visit https://marchouse.org/masterchefsclassic. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com