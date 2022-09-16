• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on Smathers Beach across from Margaritaville. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
The Florida Keys SPCA is offering the Dogwood Wellness Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Big Pine Key Dog Park, 30150 South St. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Vaccine packages for dogs are $35; for cats, $25. No appointment is necessary. For information, email clinic@fkspca.org.
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Museum Day tickets will be available for download at http://www.smithsonianmag.com.museumday/. Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at either museum. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
Reef Relief is hosting a marine debris clean up in honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Boca Chica Beach. Volunteers needed to collect marine debris along the beach to contribute to the Ocean Conservancy’s citizen scientific database. Reef Relief will provide trash grabbers, bags, and gloves. For updates, visit the Reef Relief Facebook event page.
The Mayor’s Beautification Day Committee will host a National Cleanup Day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at various locations around the island. For information and locations, visit https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/379/City-Commissioners
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with a virtual class held with an expert and other families. Childbirth class will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
Adults can get busy fending off beasts by playing Dungeons & Dragons at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For information, call 305-743-5156.
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
