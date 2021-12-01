• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfron00t-m0arket/6207570/
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to be fully vaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Pet pictures with Santa
Professional pictures by Rob O’Neal of pets and/or kids with Santa will be offered as part of the “The Bight Before Christmas” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the nautical Christmas tree at the foot of William St. on the Harbor Walk of Lights. The $20 photographs will benefit the Boys and Girls Club. For information, visit http://www.keywestchristmas.org
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Dec. 4, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree lighting ceremony, desserts and Edith Amsterdam’s eggnog. Donations of unwrapped new clothing items for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. A Captains’ Meeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree, 305-292-9520.
• Holiday luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a holiday luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, Boondocks Grille Restaurant, 27205 Overseas Highway. Bring an unwrapped toy for the “Toys for Tots” program.