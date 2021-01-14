• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. Masks and social distancing is required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society will open its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit celebrates the work of a Key West native and features oil paintings and objects created during the course of his career. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7. For information call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org
• Home Tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and spaced out, masks will be required and hand sanitizers will be provided.
• Hockey skills clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Saturday, Jan. 16. Gear sales and loan will start at 10 a.m. The skills clinic for ages 11 and older will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30p.m., and for ages 10 and younger from 1:30-3 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. For information, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• Car wash fundraiser
Students in Keys to be the Change will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, call Amy Harper at 305-304-9108.
• Inauguration viewing
The Harry S Truman Little White House will host a luncheon for viewing the swearing-in of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President, Kamala Harris from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Tickets will be sold as tables of two, four or six and can only be purchased in advance by calling 305-294-9911, Ext. 5. The Little White House is located at 111 Front St.
• Torch campaign
Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. The event, held until Monday, Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families. Customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a simple donation and will receive over $10 in coupon savings. For information about the Torch Icon Campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.