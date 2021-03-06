• Open air art fair
The Schooner Wharf Bar will host its annual Open Air Art & Music Fair from 9:30 to midnight on Saturday, March 6, on Lazy Way Lane in the historic seaport.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, March 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Art exhibit
Key West Art & Historical Society has opened its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 9. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• CFK student information
The College of the Florida Keys will host a virtual information session for prospective students at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. Register at http://www.edu/futurestudentevent. For information or to schedule a personal information session, email Marissa Owens at recruiter@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3207.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconutcastaways.com