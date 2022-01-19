• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a reception to celebrate the opening of “Key West 200” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. This major exhibition commemorates the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and new construction. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• Book sale
The Big Pine Key Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, in front of the library in the Winn-Dixie shopping Center, 213 Key Deer Blvd. Big Pine Key.
• Cemetery stroll
A stroll through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present New York Times bestselling author S.A. Cosby at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24 via Zoom. Cosby is the author of “Razorblade Tears” and “Blacktop Wasteland.” Register to receive the presentation link at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Call for artists
The Studios of Key West seeking artwork for a March 2022 exhibition called “Play Ball.” Artists are asked to design a baseball bat using their favorite materials. Bats can be picked up at TSKW, 533 Eaton St, through Saturday, Jan. 29 and returned from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 17-19. For information, visit https://tskw.org/call-for-artists-play-ball-artists-baseball-bats.