• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, at Home Depot, 2811 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a reception to celebrate the opening of “Key West 200” from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. This major exhibition commemorates the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 and will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Book Sale
The Big Pine Key Library will hold a book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, in front of the library in the Winn Dixie shopping Center, 213 Key Deer Blvd. Big Pine Key.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is holding rehearsals for its Spring season on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for new singers) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. New singers will be accepted through the middle of February. Singers must be fully vaccinated (including boosters), and will wear masks. Individuals may also choose to participate in live and recorded rehearsal simulcasts on Zoom. Membership is open to people over 16. Dues are $130 and will include a singer’s mask for new members. Limited scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.
• Cemetery stroll
A stroll through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Voting presentation
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host a Zoom presentation on “Ranked Choice Voting” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. The concept allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference instead of having to choose one. For Zoom instructions, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or email lowerkeyslwv@gmail.com
• Flag football speaker
The International Women’s Flag Football Association will host a “Women Speaker Series” from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. The speakers are international flag football players who will discuss what it’s like to be a woman in their respective countries. Free and open to the public.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.