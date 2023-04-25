• Conch Republic Military Muster

A military muster and conch-tail fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southernmost Point Guest House, 1327 Duval St., hosted by the CIA to benefit the Wesley’s House Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 in advance; $25 at the door and military in uniform is $15 and will feature “C-Rations” and a cash bar. Donor Diplomat reserved seats are $50 in advance online only and includes a hot meal, signature drink and commemorative souvenir. For reservations, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com/events/. For information email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.