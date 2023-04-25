A military muster and conch-tail fundraiser will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southernmost Point Guest House, 1327 Duval St., hosted by the CIA to benefit the Wesley’s House Foster Children’s Fund. General admission is $20 in advance; $25 at the door and military in uniform is $15 and will feature “C-Rations” and a cash bar. Donor Diplomat reserved seats are $50 in advance online only and includes a hot meal, signature drink and commemorative souvenir. For reservations, visit http://www.conchrepublic.com/events/. For information email cutiesinaction@gmail.com.
• Free historic house tours
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering free guided tours of the Hellings Curry Museum, 319 Duval St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tours include the story of Eleanor and Martin Hellings, who in 1892 built the home that is now the club’s headquarters.
• Havana Nights Party
A Hot! Hot! Hot! Havana Night Party will be a fundraiser for the Tree Institute’s Cuba Program from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The event will also benefit the Conch Republic’s flagship Wolf’s humanitarian voyages and youth programs and will be held at Smokin’ Tuna, 4 Charles St. Tickets for dinner and bar seating are available at http://www.conchrepublic.com. For information, email info@FlagshipWOL.com or call 866-355-8733
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, contact Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Wildlife speaker
Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges’ biologist Jen Feltner will be the Florida Keys Wildlife Society lecture speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Big Pine Key Nature Center, 30587 Overseas Highway. The event is free and open to the public.
• Dinner and a show
The Key West High School band will present “Dinner & a Show” from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. Dinner will include Cuban-style fare, with the band’s spring concert to follow in the auditorium at 7 p.m. The high school is located at 2100 Flagler Ave. For tickets and donations, visit https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=31331&qr=true
• Early bird cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 28, on Lazy Way. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.