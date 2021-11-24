• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect to find creative gift ideas. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Mallory Square Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• SPCA fundraiser
POSH (Paws Often Steal Hearts), a fundraising event for the Florida Keys SPCA, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Audubon House, 205 Whitehead St., with a Second Line parade at 9:30 p.m. and an after-party at the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St. For tickets, visit http://fkspca.ticketleap.com/posh-8th-annual-2021/ For information, call Ben Hennington at 305-304-1232.
• Flag burning
The Conch Republic Navy will celebrate the official end of the 2021 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham, Truman Waterfront Park.
• Towels wanted
Key West Homeless Coalition (KWHC) seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless. Also needed are washcloths, sheets and pillowcases. Call or text Mary at 305-304-0578 for pickup countywide. Drop-offs welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic at Key West Lions Club, 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are now available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. A captains’ meeting will take place at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Nominations sought
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its annual Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate a volunteer to be honored. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 15. For information, call 305-292-1502. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung.
• Dance performance
The Young Dance Collective will present a “Holiday Evening of Dance” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. For tickets, visit http://www.thekeywesttheater.com.
• Preservation Awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards, through Friday, Jan. 21. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.