• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, July 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Fourth of July party
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a Patriot Party on Sunday, July 4, starting at 4 p.m. at the Edward B. Knight Pier at White Street. The event will feature food and music with fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for the catered VIP dinner at http://keystix.com. All proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
• Wildlife benefit
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. For information about the society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Summer reading programs
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. While some summer programming is virtual, all county libraries are open to the public Monday through Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12/
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.