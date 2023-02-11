• VIP series talk

The College of the Florida Keys will host Jason Spadaro, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium scientist, as part of its VIP Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Spadaro will speak on coral restoration. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door and admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.cfk.edu/vip.

