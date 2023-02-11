The College of the Florida Keys will host Jason Spadaro, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium scientist, as part of its VIP Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Spadaro will speak on coral restoration. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door and admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.cfk.edu/vip.
• Quilt show
The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. Over 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana, 516-457-5143.
• KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a prohibition themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St.
• Women’s Film Festival
Five films are on the docket at the annual Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival which opens Wednesday, March 1, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The first film is the docudrama “Woman King,” starring Viola Davis. She leads an army of women in Dahomey fighting the Portuguese slave trade in 1823. This film links February’s Black History Month and March’s Women’s History Month. All films will be shown at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door.
• FKAA offers senior, DAV discounts
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authorities discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Hwy. Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.
• Leadership program
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys has opened enrollment for its 2023 Leadership Success Academy, a “bootcamp” for non-profit board members. The Community Foundation’s training program will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8. Registration is available online at http://www.cffk.org/lsa. The cost of the two-day program is $100 per person. For information, call 305-809-4992.