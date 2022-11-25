The Key West Art & Historical Society is offering opportunities to book an exclusive experience and view a world-famous sunset from the observation platform of the island city’s historic lighthouse. The experience permits exclusive access to the lighthouse, Keeper’s Quarters, and grounds for groups up to eight for 90 minutes. Each experience includes wine and treats. For information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/sunset.
• “Messiah” performance
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., will host a performance of Händel’s “Messiah” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Singers who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive by 1:45 p.m. for rehearsals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For information, contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is a gift to the community, admission is free and all are invited to a reception following the performance.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to benefit the Coffee Mill Dance Collective.
• Hurricane flag burning
The Conch Republic will celebrate the official end of the 2022 hurricane season with a flag-burning ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the USCGC Ingham. Truman Waterfront Park. Live music will start at 4 p.m. and the burning of the hurricane warning flag at 5.
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the inaugural Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. There will be a good number of typewriters — both manual and electric — that can be tried out, with older and more fragile typewriters on display. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Auction prizes sought
Fun, functional or fabulous auction prizes are needed for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run, Saturday, Dec. 17. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com.
• Jubilee celebration
To mark their golden jubilee, the Friends of the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., are hosting a bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The “Key West Library 2.0, Past, Present and Future,” will include backstage tours of the cutting-edge technology, the Florida History Room and the refurbished Palm Garden, along with a peek into the library’s intriguing history. The community are welcome to join the party, eat celebratory cake, and throw back refreshments.
• Volunteers sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is looking for volunteers to take part in its annual home tours in December, January, February and March. The tours are a key function of the organization and generate interest in Key West’s rich architecture, and funds raised help OIRF with the maintenance and preservation of the Oldest House Museum and Garden. Volunteers can sign up for single or multiple weekends and will receive a ticket to tour other homes. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org.