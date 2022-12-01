• AIDS Memorial

The AIDS service will begin with a candlelight march at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, from the Key West City Hall, 1300 White St., to the Memorial at the foot of the Edward B. Knight Pier. Marchers will assemble at 4:30 p.m. Following the service, the Friends of the AIDS Memorial will have the Tree of Hope upstairs at La Te Da, 1125 Duval St. Participants can donate $20 to the Friends of the AIDS Memorial and receive a commemorative coin or a tree ornament. They also get a card to write the name of a loved one lost to AIDS to hang on the tree.