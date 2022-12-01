The AIDS service will begin with a candlelight march at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, from the Key West City Hall, 1300 White St., to the Memorial at the foot of the Edward B. Knight Pier. Marchers will assemble at 4:30 p.m. Following the service, the Friends of the AIDS Memorial will have the Tree of Hope upstairs at La Te Da, 1125 Duval St. Participants can donate $20 to the Friends of the AIDS Memorial and receive a commemorative coin or a tree ornament. They also get a card to write the name of a loved one lost to AIDS to hang on the tree.
• Tree lighting
The annual Sand Sculpture Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the concert pier at Casa Marina, 1500 Reynolds St. The public is invited to see the sand sculpture tree light up, enjoy live music, holiday cheer, free parking and a presentation of toys to representatives of the Boys & Girls Clubs of The Keys.
• Mud-Pi Dinner
The College of the Florida Keys’ student ceramics club, Mud-Pi, will host its annual dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at CFK’s Ceramics Studio, 5901 College Road. Attendees of the fund-raiser will select their own student-crafted ceramic bowl to eat from and take home as a souvenir. Admission is $50 at the door. For information, email John.Bradford@cfk.edu or call 305-809-3132.
• Pet pictures with the Grinch
Hank’s Hair of the Dog Saloon, 409 Caroline St., will host a photo session for pets and the Grinch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For a $20 cash donation, pet owners will get a digital photo of their favorite four-legged friend. Proceeds will benefit River’s Wish, Inc., a senior dog sanctuary. For information on River’s Wish, Inc., visit http://www.riverswishinc.org. For information on pet pictures, email Kate McDonnell at bidogspa@gmail.com.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags).
• Holiday open house
The Key West Woman’s Club will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 319 Duval St. The event will feature tours of the historic Hellings House, music by the Bahama Village Children’s Choir and the Key West Community Orchestra, a tree-lighting ceremony, desserts and appetizers and Edith Amsterdam’s infamous eggnog. Donations of new and unwrapped clothing for students from K-12 are appreciated.
• Tree trimming party
Schooner Wharf Bar, 202 William St., will host a tree trimming party and toy drive at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com or call 305-292-9520. Toys will benefit local youth groups.