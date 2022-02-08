• Poet Elizabeth Bishop Day
The birthday of U.S. poet laureate Elizabeth Bishop will be celebrated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St. Local poets will present some of Bishop’s Key West poems. Masks are recommended and social distancing required; seating is limited. Gate opens at 5:15 pm. For information, call 504-228-2899, or mail malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Author talk
Books & Books will host poet Emily Schulten reading and discussing her new book “The Way a Wound Becomes a Scar.” The event will be held at the Studio of Key West’s rooftop terrace on Thursday, Feb.10. Doors open at 5:30pm. This is a free, in-person event taking place outdoors. Seating is limited. For guaranteed seating pre-register at https://booksandbookskw.com/events/schulten/. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Meg Cabot at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The lecture is free and open to all, but registration is required at http:// www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie made from her book “The Princess Diaries.” The Friends will follow the Tropic Cinema Covid guidelines, including 50% seating capacity and masks recommended.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Marine scholarship
United Way of Collier and the Keys (UWCK) is offering a Marine Science Educational Advancement Scholarship for Monroe County residents pursuing marine science related studies. The application period ends Tuesday, Feb. 15, For eligibility requirements and information about the scholarship and a link to the application can be found at https://www.KeysUnitedWay.org/MSEAS.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Ave. Additional strolls featuring other grave sites will take place on Saturday, March 19.