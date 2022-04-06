• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Oasis, 1019 White St., a few steps from the Harvey Government Center, which will be the site of the ACLU meeting “Reproductive Rights in Crisis” at 7 p.m. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Lisa Kost will speak on “Reintroducing Zebra Longwing butterflies to the Lower Keys.” This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www.keywestgardenclub.com.
• Reproductive rights forum
The ACLU of the Florida Keys and NOW will co-sponsor a forum on “The Crisis in Reproductive Rights in Florida” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. A panel of three leaders in reproductive rights policy will provide an update on the political crisis, followed by a question-and-answer session. The presentation will also be available on Zoom, via a link on https://www.facebook.com/aclufloridakeys.
• Library Easter egg hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 8. The free event is open to children 6 and younger accompanied by an adult. Guests are reminded to bring a basket and camera.
• Migration Mania
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its Migration Mania fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 5210 College Road. The day will feature an egg hunt, games, crafts, face painting and more. The event is free for members, adults and children younger than 3, and $5 for children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Egg Roll
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will host an Easter Egg Roll from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9, on the lawn of the Little White House, 111 Front St. Kids will also enjoy arts and crafts activities, refreshments, a hunt for children younger than 4 and the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Brooke Atwell at 305-294-9911 or email Brooke.Atwell@historictours.com.
• Easter egg hunt
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Big Coppitt Fire Station, 28 Emerald Drive. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for pictures after hiding 6,000 eggs and one “special” golden egg for kids to find. There will also be an area designated for small children. For information, call 305-289-6005 or email moeller-mary@monroecounty-fl.gov.