• Online play
Fringe Theater, in partnership with the Samuel’s House, will present “The Shot,” an online one-woman play from Wednesday to Saturday, March 24-27, available online and on demand at http://www.fringetheater.org. The play was inspired by the life of Katharine Graham, publisher of the Washington Post. This national project is connecting the performing arts with local women’s shelters. For information about Samuel’s House, visit http://www.samuelshouse.org. For information about this national project, visit http://www.theshotplay.com. For information about Fringe Theater, call 305-731-0581, visit http://www.fringetheater.org or email info@fringetheater.org.
• Silent auction
Wesley House will host a silent auction with online bidding from Wednesday to Sunday, March 24-28. Auction will include items from restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, art, jewelry and home decor. To register and bid online, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/Auction.
• Scouts wanted
Boy Scout Troop 578 is looking for new members age 12 to 17. The group meets at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea on Mondays. The school is located at 700 Truman Ave. For information, call 305-744-3350.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, March 25. Masks are required, spaced line management enforced and the number of guests per stall limited. For information visithttps://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser through Saturday, April 3. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Wine tasting fundraiser
A virtual wine tasting will be held via Zoom to benefit the Phyllis Allen Teacher Recruitment Fund from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 9. Tasting bottles will be delivered prior to the event. To register, visit http://www.allen-fund by Thursday, March 25.
• Poetry readings
The College of the Florida Keys will host CFK Poetics virtual visiting poets events. At 6 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Richard Blanco will read from his work. Ross Gay will be featured at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29. These free events will be primarily virtual, but limited seating will be available in the CFK Library during the live streams of the readings. For information to access, visit http://www.cfk.edu/poetics.
• Speaker series
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will feature writer Patricia Engel in conversation with author Mark Powell via webinar at 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. Register to receive the presentation link. at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration
• Online Bingo
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is hosting an online Bingo game with a 50/50 pot at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, as a fundraiser for St. Peter’s Food Pantry on Big Pine Key. The game will be hosted on Zoom. For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.