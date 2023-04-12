• Matinee movie
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will air a free movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m.
• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/.
• Association meeting
The Stock Island Association will hold a meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Bernstein Park Community Building, 6751 5th St.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the Frederick Douglass Gym Parking lot, 111 Olivia St. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will hold its monthly native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 15. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Southernmost Air Show
A free air show will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16, with performances by the Blue Angels and other military and civilian aircraft at Boca Chica Naval Air Station. For VIP and preferred seating, visit http://www.airshowkeywest.com or call 305-293-2503.
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Herb Alpert is…” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Everyone knows Alpert as a legendary musician, but he is also the co-founder of A&M Records and a noted painter, sculptor and philanthropist. Movies are free and open to the public For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/.
• Donations needed
The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. It’s open from 1:30 to7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are many Al-Anon meetings in Monroe County, both in person and virtually. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.