• Vaccination events
The State of Florida and multiple organizations in Monroe County are hosting community COVID-19 vaccination events. Events are open to the public. No appointments; walk-up only. Those age 12-17 for the Pfizer vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Upper Keys: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Playa Largo Resort and Spa, 97450 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo. Moderna and J&J will be provided. Lower Keys: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Perry Hotel at 7001 Shrimp Road. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be provided and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Frederick Douglass Gym at 111 Olivia St. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J will be also available at that location. For information, visit http://www. monroe.floridahealth.gov/vax.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the intersection of Truman and Grinnell streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork that closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• BBQ fundraiser
An All-American BBQ Cook Off will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Key Plaza Shopping Center, North Roosevelt Blvd. All proceeds will benefit VFW Post 3911 and Navy League Key West to help Keys veterans. A $25 donation includes BBQ tasting tickets, beer/water/Pepsi and a BBQ Hero Voting Chip.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.