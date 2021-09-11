• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Smathers Beach, first beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held through Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.The family-friendly event will feature lionfish hunting, tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths and live music. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event with Suzana Toriskovic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. the registration fee of $40 includes art supplies and discounted bar and menu items. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.