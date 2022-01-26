• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at the cemetery Sexton’s House, Margaret and Angela streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Call for artists
The Studios of Key West seeking artwork for a March 2022 exhibition called “Play Ball.” Artists are asked to design a baseball bat using their favorite materials. Bats can be picked up at TSKW, 533 Eaton St, through Saturday, Jan. 29 and returned from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 17-19. For information, visit https://tskw.org/call-for-artists-play-ball-artists-baseball-bats.
• Music awards
The inaugural Iggy Key West Music Awards will be held at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The fundraising concert will support the Sister Season Fund. For information on nominating, voting, donating or sponsoring, visit http://www.keywestmusicawards.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Feb. 5, 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation which awards thousands of dollars in scholarships annually. Students interested in applying for any scholarship can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For questions, call Robert Goltz, 305-294-2587.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers to help with checking the libraries weekly, plus picking up, transporting and stocking books. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.