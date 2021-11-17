• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Lazy Way Lane. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, the Garden Club at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd, with a speaker from Quest Orchids. There will be an orchid sale, raffles and displays. The event is open to the public.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect creative gift ideas. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for more information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event, should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with over 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Free English tutoring
Literacy Volunteers of America provides free, confidential one-to-one and small group literacy instruction for any Monroe County resident who needs help reading, writing and communicating in English. For information on tutoring or being a student, stop by the office inside the Lions Club building, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., call or text 305-304-0578 or visit http://www.lva-monroe.com. LVA serves students in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.