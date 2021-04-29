• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to sunset on Thursday, April 29. Masks are required and the number of guests per stall limited. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket
• Exhibit opens
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open its latest exhibition, “Under Construction: Glass Plate Negatives of A.V. Rabenau,” a display of vintage photographs at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit features black and white prints from the original glass plate negatives taken by A.V. Rabenau, an itinerant photographer, and will open at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Social distancing and masks will be required.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• New library eResource
The Monroe County Public Library System is now offering the “Highlights” eBook series for kids. The collection also includes printable activities ideal for learning and entertaining children 2 to 12. To access, visit http://www.KeysLibraries.org and click on the “Kids and Teens” page, or contact your local library branch for information.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host Jeanette McLernon, Executive Director of the Peacock House, addressing the social stigma over mental health issues, via Zoom at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13. For information, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9972,
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Children’s program
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer Littles at the Lighthouse, a program for parents of children 5 years old and younger and their parents featuring story time on the lighthouse lawn at 10 a.m.Tuesday, May 4. Parents should bring a large towel or blanket to sit on. Adults and children are required to wear facial coverings while on the grounds. Space is limited and registration is required at https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-event
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets via Zoom at 10 a.m. each Saturday. Guests and prospective members are welcome. For information, email knicholswrites@gmail.com, visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild/ or locate group on Facebook.