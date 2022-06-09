• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 9. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Book fair
The Key West Library is holding a Luau Book Fair for kids at noon on Saturday, June 11, with free books, games and crafts. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Plant Sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.