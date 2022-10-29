• Garden Halloween Party

Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.