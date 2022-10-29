Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its annual Screamin’ Green Halloween Party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Tricks, treats, games, costume contests and recycle ideas will be set up throughout the garden. Entrance fee is $5 per child or $10 per family; members are free. The garden is located at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Veterans Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Garden at Bayview Park. Principal speaker will be Maj. Brandon Schwartz, Commander, US Army Dive School. All veterans, active military and the general public are invited to attend. Ceremonial wreaths will be presented to honor and recognize veterans. For information, contact Jerry Hughes at 305-240-1136 or jhughesgroupins@aol.com.
• Day of the Dead
The Monroe County Public Library’s Florida Keys History Center, Save-A-Grave Guardians and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation are presenting a program starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St. Historian Corey Malcom and archivist Breana Sowers will present a look at iconic Keys cemeteries, along with death celebrations around the world. The presentation will be followed by a procession to the Key West Cemetery for a tour. The event is commemorating Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday celebrated every year on Nov. 1-2.
• Outdoor movies
The Key West Library is partnering with the Tropic Cinema to host a free outdoor movie series from November to May on select Saturdays. “The Karate Kid” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The screen will be on the 400 block of Eaton Street between Duval and Whitehead, in front of the Tropic Cinema. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. For information, call the library at 305-292-3595.
• Call for vendors
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 1215.