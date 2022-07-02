• Guest speaker
Farmer Jeanne Selander of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will visit the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., at noon on Saturday, July 2, with animal friends. Arts and crafts will be offered as well.
• Free events
Historic Tours of America offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley, as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, July 3. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, July 3. A valid Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• ‘Beat the Heat’
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. On Saturday, July 9, from 10 to 11 a.m., the event will be held at Layton Community Baptist Church, 128 S. Layton Dr., Layton. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Father of the Bride” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.