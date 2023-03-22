• Donations needed

The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.