The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Movie night
The Bahama Village Music Program will host a screening of the movie “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Frederick Douglass Community Center, 111 Olivia St. The cost is $3 for children and $5 for adults.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Simonton and Green, at the parking lot at 0 Simonton. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Queer Keys Rally
A rally to protest anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation will be held at noon on Saturday, March 25, in Bayview Park. Organizers wish to demonstrate to Tallahassee that the Conch Republic believes in equity, justice and love for all members of One Human Family. For information, email info@queerkeys.org.
• Cemetery Stroll
The final Cemetery Stroll will be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season on Sunday, March 26. During the stroll, visitors in small groups walk with a group leader to the grave sites, where interpreters are stationed to tell a short story about the deceased in brief monologues. The groups are scheduled for departure at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water is provided.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Choral concert
Keys Choral Arts will present their Spring Concert: “For the Love of Song,” on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. The cost is $30 per person, which includes a reception after the concert. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at http://www.KeysChoralArts.org.