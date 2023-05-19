Parents of the Key West High School graduating class are helping to organize Operation Graduation, which is a drug- and alcohol-free lock in that happens immediately after graduation. The group is asking for donations of gift cards, cash, excursions, etc. To donate, call 305-293-1549, Ext. 54369.
• Chihuahua races
The 10th annual Running of the Chihuahuas will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Rick’s Bar, 202 Duval St. The three categories of competition are: 1) chihuahuas pure and mixed breed; 2) seniors; 3) all other small dogs. There will also be a costume contest for extra prizes. This is a family friendly event and big dogs are welcome to come cheer on their friends. To register, visit https://fkspca.org/event/the-running-of-the-chihuahuas/. For information, email Tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Orchid talk
The Key West Orchid Society monthly meeting will feature President Jay Pfahl at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Pfahl’s reputation as an orchid grower extraordinaire is well-known. All are welcome to an afternoon of orchid adventure, raffles and plant sales. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org, or call 305-619-8304.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., will host fund-raising Bingo to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, May 22.
• Drag pageant
The “Miss Island Queen” drag pageant and talent show will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton. The event will feature six local celebrity contestants raising donations for Samuel’s House, a nonprofit organization providing emergency shelter and essential needs to women, children and families in Monroe County. The contestant that receives the highest donation total will be crowned Miss Island Queen 2023. For tickets, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/MissIslandQueen2023.
• Apprenticeship programs
The College of the Florida Keys invites prospective students to learn about its Apprenticeships in Construction Technologies at a virtual information session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25. CFK is offering Electrical and Carpentry programs in Key West and the Upper Keys this upcoming fall semester, which begins Friday, Aug. 18. The deadline to apply is Saturday, July 1. The virtual information session will help prospective students learn about the trade professions, career outlooks, and CFK’s tuition-free “earn while you learn” programs. Visit htp://www.CFK.edu/apprenticeships for information and to register.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Brady’s Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. Women’s Reproductive Rights ballot initiatives for Florida are on the agenda. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters meets at noon on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings are one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.