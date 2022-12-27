Friends of the Key West African Cemetery will host a Kwanzaa celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Bernstein Park Community Room, 6751 5th St., Stock Island. The free event commemorates the unique African American cultural holiday celebrating the rich heritage of people of African ancestry.
• Home tours
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host home tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Dungeons & Dragons
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers Dungeons & Dragons games for teens on Wednesday and Fridays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for both new and veteran players.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972, email keyscra@gmail.com or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, in the parking lot at Sonny McCoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The open air bazaar features local artists, authors, chef-made cuisine, craftspeople, performers and fresh produce. The market offers free entry and ample free parking.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike-riding journey along U.S. 1 to Key West.
A Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.