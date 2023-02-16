The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Dr. Brian Magrane discussing “SS George Law & Key West: Ship of Gold” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Magrane is an Islamorada-based physician, author of “Tortugas Deep-Sea: The Story of a Merchant Ship.” For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Writers Guild releases book
The Key West Writers Guild has announced two events to launch its most recent release: “More Words from the End of the Road: An Anthology of Short Stories and Poems,” which includes 44 pieces from 24 storytellers and poets presenting their impressions of the Florida Keys. A book launch and signing will be held at Key West Books, 517 Fleming St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
• Library talk
Author Kristina Neihouse will discuss her book “When the Time Comes” at the Marathon Library, 3490 Overseas Highway, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The free Speaker Series continues at 2 p.m. on Thursdays through March. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org and click the ‘events’ to see upcoming speakers.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store at 322 Duval St
• VIP series talk
The College of the Florida Keys will host Jason Spadaro, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium scientist, as part of its VIP Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Spadaro will speak on coral restoration. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door and . admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.cfk.edu/vip.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants, offering educational and creative activities, providing free snacks, and allowing participants to determine the group’s agenda. The Youth Program meets every Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Devotion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Aqua Idol fundraiser
The Waterfront Playhouse Aqua Idol benefit will begin Monday, Feb. 20, at Aqua Nightclub, 711 Duval St. A group of vocalists will sing to benefit the Playhouse. The event will be held each Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through April 10.