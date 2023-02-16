• Speaker series

The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Dr. Brian Magrane discussing “SS George Law & Key West: Ship of Gold” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Magrane is an Islamorada-based physician, author of “Tortugas Deep-Sea: The Story of a Merchant Ship.” For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 507, or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.

