• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street. The Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and the deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Walk on White
The monthly Walk on White will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept 15. The event stretches from the historic Armory at 600 White St. to United Street, a half-mile of art galleries, studios, businesses and restaurants. For information, visit http://www.walkonwhite.com.
• SPCA Wellness Clinic
The Florida Keys SPCA is offering the Dogwood Wellness Clinic from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at Big Pine Key Dog Park, 30150 South St. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers.Vaccine packages for dogs are $35; for cats, $25. No appointment is necessary. For information, email clinic@fkspca.org.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on Smathers Beach across from Margaritaville. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. The objective is to promote OIRF’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Beach cleanup
Reef Relief is hosting a marine debris cleanup in honor of International Coastal Clean Up Day from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Boca Chica Beach. Volunteers needed to collect marine debris along the beach to contribute to the Ocean Conservancy’s citizen scientific database. Reef Relief will provide trash grabbers, bags, and gloves. For updates, visit the Reef Relief Facebook event page.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.