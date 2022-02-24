• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Yard sale
St. Paul’s Church will host an ABC (attic, boat and closet) yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 401 Duval St. Sale items include Haitian art, boating supplies, accessories, jewelry, lamps, linens, kitchen and dining wares, small furniture and more. All proceeds will be donated to the South Florida Haiti Project (SFHP).
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host a tour of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Biz Exchange
The Key West Biz Exchange will hold a networking event to promote local businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the Shops of Mallory Square, 271 Front St. For information, call 305-916-9948.
• Old Island Days Art Festival
The Key West Art Center will host the annual Old Island Days Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27, at the Truman Waterfront Park. For information, call 305-294-1241 or email KWArtShow@gmail.com.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Doolittle” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups.
• Music festival
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will host the Terry Cassidy Island Grass Music Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Boondocks Grille & Draft House, 27205 Overseas Highway, Ramrod Key. For information, email info@HabitatLowerKeys.org.
• Geiger Key Arts & Crafts Show
An arts, crafts and yard sale will be held at the Tamarac Park Pavilion in the dog park on Scorpio Drive from 8 a.m. to mid-afternoon on Saturday, Feb. 26.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Film festival
Five films will be shown as part of the Key West NOW Women’s Film Festival, which opens Wednesday, March 2, and runs until March 23 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Films will be screened each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://www.tropiccinema.com or at the door. COVID-19 protection policy requires attendees show a negative PCR done within the past 72 hours or a completed vaccination document, and to wear masks.