The Canon Reece Biennial Scholarship Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The event honoree will be James (Rock) Poitier, who graduated from Douglass High School and whose name was recently installed on the Negro Leagues Wall of Fame for his professional career as a catcher and outfielder. He has mentored the youth of Key West in baseball for many years. Tickets are available by calling Ursula at 305-509-2808, Darlene at 305-304-4283 or Shirley at 305-304-4922.
• Ship tours and happy hours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information and volunteer opportunities, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Studio lecture
The Studios of Key West will host Ed DeMore and “The Changing World Order: The Global Economic Impact of the Russian Ukraine War & the China-US Response,” a free presentation and discussion at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Reservations are requested at https://tskw.org/the-changing-world-order/
The Key West Tropical Forest, 5210 College Road, is seeking volunteers to learn about native plants by helping preserve this rare ecosystem. Volunteers will work in the Garden or in the native plant nursery on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9 to noon. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Mental Health fundraiser
In honor of Mental Health Awareness month in May, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Miami is hosting A Walk for Mental Health Awareness, on Saturday, May 20, from 8 to 11:30 pm. at Loan Depot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. The event raises awareness and funding for local mental health services and has sponsorship, and walk team opportunities available. A Monroe County team will be taking part in the event. For information, registration and/or donations, visit http://www.NAMIWalks.org/Miami, email Kate Edelson at Kate@NAMIMiami.org or call 305-665-2540 or 786-775-0667.
• Flag retirement box
A box to place worn and tattered American flags for proper disposal has been installed at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. The retired flags will be delivered to American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, whose members will burn the flags.