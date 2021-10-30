• Halloween fun
The Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church will host a “Trunk O Treat” event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 702 Whitehead St, with safe activities and treats.
• Scavenger hunt
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a family-friendly, outdoor, self-directed scavenger hunt until Saturday, Oct. 30. Ask library staff at the front desk for the first clue and then search the library’s haunted Palm Garden for 14 clues to win a prize and participate in the scavenger hunt any time during the library’s operating hours, weather permitting. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Halloween regatta
The Key West Community Sailing Center, 705 Palm Ave., will host a Halloween Regatta Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 30-31, with orientation and a skippers’ meeting starting at 10 a.m. The event is open to both youth and adult sailors, and non-members can compete in their own boats. Costumes are encouraged. For information, call Ben at 314-349-9929 or visit http://www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Garden tour
Key West Garden Club president Rosi Ware will be taking an audience on a virtual tour of the gardens at Fort West Martello at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The visuals will include photographs of the gardens over the years. This is an inside venue and masking is suggested. The refreshments will be served outside following the presentation. The gardens are located at 1100 Atlantic Ave.
• Concert set
Blues player G. Love will appear in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Admission is free to all locals with Monroe County ID who are registered online at http://www.https://www.coastisclearfest.com/free by noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, or when venue capacity has been reached. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Dogs and coolers are not permitted. The event is sponsored by COAST and the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• ABBA listening party
The Key West Business Guild, the Sister Season Fund and 93.7 NRG Radio have teamed up with the Aquaplex Side Bar, 504 Angela St., to present a free listening party to hear the new ABBA album, “Voyage,” from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.
• Mental illness seminar
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Miami-Dade in the Florida Keys is offering a free, in-person seminar for family and friends of people with a mental illness from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center, 1011 Virginia St. For registration and information, call, text or email Sherry at 305-304-3039 or sherrykw2@aol.com by Tuesday, Nov. 2.