• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• Online art class
The Key West Art Center and Gallery will offer an online class with Priscilla Coote from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. Coote “takes” students to Bahia Honda State Park via video There will be a maximum of 10 students and Zoom knowledge is required. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery in Big Pine Key will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Hwy, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine, or call 305-872-1828. All participating artists will abide by park rules and regulations and practice social distancing while at the park.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at the Key West Cemetery Sexton House on Margaret Street, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in their newly launched rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $100, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, call Kim Livingston at 305-295-6616, ext. 106 or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Writers Guild
The Key West Writers Guild meets each Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For information, email rusty.the.writer@gmail.com or visit https://sites.google.com/view/keywestwritersguild.
• Volunteers wanted
United Way of Collier and the Keys is offering a remote volunteer opportunity with the VITA free tax preparation program for households with limited incomes in Collier and Monroe counties. Volunteers will work remotely from home, as IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. No tax experience is necessary. For information, email VITA@KeysUnitedWay.org or call 305-563-1470.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will temporarily close on Thursday, Jan. 7, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 28, with selections from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival as an official Sundance Satellite screening partner.