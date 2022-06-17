• Juneteenth celebration
The community is invited to take part in a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The event will feature food and local performers from churches and other organizations.
• Meet the Candidates
Hometown! will host a “Meet the Candidates” event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17, the last day interested parties can qualify to run for office. The event will take place at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road and will be live-streamed at Hometown! — YouTube. Hometown’s 2022 Election Guide is available at http://www.hometownkeywest.com.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (question, persuade, refer) for free, in person. We will teach the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 22 and June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 305-665-2540 or email Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, June 28, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 2. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. Donations can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501©(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458