The annual Wienerpalooza Dachshund Parade will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at the Custom House, 281 Front St,. and finishing at RockHouse Live, 135 Duval St., a distance of approximately .2 miles. The event is a sanctioned Sunset Social Drinking Club fundraiser for Luci’s Fund, which aids animals in need. Costumes are encouraged and all breeds are welcome.
• Purchase online safely
For those making online purchases from a local market like Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace, consider using the Key West Police Department lobby for the exchange of goods and money. Located at 1604 N. Roosevelt Blvd, it’s open 24/7, there are cameras at all times, it’s well lit, and it will keep home addresses unknown to a stranger.
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.
• Church seeks singers
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., is searching for singers to join the choir for its 11 a.m. Sunday service. Singers can be non-Methodists who love to sing. Rehearsals are held at the church Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. For information, call Jim Cutty at 248-249-7341.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Game on!
The Key West Library offers multiplayer board game playing after school on Thursdays and Fridays, encouraging teamwork and social skills while offering children a way to meet new people and make friends. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Boulevard, will host a skills clinic and registration drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for boys and girls ages 4 to 18. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.