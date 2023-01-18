• Dachshund Parade

The annual Wienerpalooza Dachshund Parade will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, starting at the Custom House, 281 Front St,. and finishing at RockHouse Live, 135 Duval St., a distance of approximately .2 miles. The event is a sanctioned Sunset Social Drinking Club fundraiser for Luci’s Fund, which aids animals in need. Costumes are encouraged and all breeds are welcome.