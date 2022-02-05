• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. All music, TV, and film CD and DVDs will be free. The group welcomes book donations.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 5. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, to benefit Sister Season.
• Poet Elizabeth Bishop Day
The birthday of U.S. poet laureate Elizabeth Bishop will be celebrated from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St. Local poets will present some of Bishop’s descriptive and intriguing Key West poems. Masks are recommended and social distancing required; seating is limited. Gate opens at 5:15 pm. For information, call 504-228-2899 or mail malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Feb.9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick & the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating and general admission tickets are available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Meg Cabot at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The lecture is free and open to all, but registration is required at http://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie made from her book “The Princess Diaries.” The Friends will follow the Tropic Cinema Covid guidelines, including 50% seating capacity and masks recommended.