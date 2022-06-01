• Free movies
The Key West Library will host free Matinee Movies each Thursday at 3 p.m. Visit http://keyslibraries.org/events for schedules. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Homeowner association meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via a Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85703458735?pwd=M3ErdkFYY2NVSG5wMlo4bnh1a01LZz09. Chad Huff, Public Information Officer for the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, will be the guest speaker. The meeting is open to the public.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 4. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Virtual classes
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents virtual classes held on video chat. The childbirth class is on Sunday, June 12, and a breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, June 18. To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.