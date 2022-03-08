• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, March 8, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Soap & Sip workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a Soap & Sip fundraiser with Mariam Tvaliashvili from 6 to 8 p.m, Friday, March 11, at Key West Soaps, 291 Front St. for information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Story Slam
The Studios of Key West will host the La Cucaracha Chronicles’ production of ”La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11. This live storytelling competition features a lineup of Key West locals, each with a chance to tell a story based on the theme “It changed my life!” The event will be at Hugh’s View, TSKW’s rooftop venue at 533 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. Featured will be orchid vendors, raffles, member plant sales, sale items, supplies, and orchids voted and judged by the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Space talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the new James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Key West Library Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Sales benefit
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC and its various community support programs, contact Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org. For information about the fundraiser, contact Mark Rotella at mrotella@lillypulitzer.com.
• Baseball players wanted
Adult baseball players are sought for a tournament to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rex Weech Field, 1200-1234 Glynn Archer Drive. A game will be played between the Key West Conchs and the Key West All Stars. For information, call Ron Russo at 305-509-2324.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org.