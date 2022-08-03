• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Sally O’Brien’s, 1900 Flagler Ave. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free dropoff of household hazardous waste (HHW) from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 6. For information, call 305-809-3776, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or visit http://www.KeyWestRecycles.com.
• Historic Tours of America
HTA offers all locals with a valid Monroe County ID a free ride on the Conch Tour train and the Old Town Trolley as well as admission to the Aquarium, the Shipwreck Museum and the Little White House on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, visit http://trustshitorictours.com
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Aug. 7. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Library hours change
Starting in September, the Key West Library’s hours will change. On Wednesdays, the facility at 700 Fleming St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Free garden tours
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden offers free admission to locals with Monroe County ID from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit https://keywest.garden. The garden is located at 5210 College Road.
• Connie Gilbert scholarships
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Applicants must be returning to college from the workforce, seeking professional certification or licensing or entering at least their second year of college. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.