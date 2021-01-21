• Farmers market
The Key West Truman Waterfront farmers market will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21. Masks and social distancing are required. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, at the corner of George Street and Flagler Avenue, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green, 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• City survey
The City of Key West is requesting input from residents regarding the future of the island by an anonymous survey which will help shape the priorities for the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan. The survey is available until Saturday, Jan. 30, on the City’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or via this direct link: https://www.research.net/r/9LRFTZH.
• Polar plunge
Samuel’s House is hosting a virtual Southernmost Polar Plunge fundraiser until Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants can submit videos of 60 seconds or less displaying the most unique entries, best costume and best groups of two or more. Sponsorships are also sought. For information or registration, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Info/FL/KeyWest/SouthernmostPolarPlunge2021.
• Art auction
The Anne McKee Fine Art Auction online viewing and bidding for original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber arts, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more will be held from 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. In-person art viewing is available from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. All sales will be online only. For viewing art, auction link and information, visit http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Wesley House fundraiser
In lieu of its usual Valentine’s Day Gala, Wesley House will hold a campaign to decorate the area with heart yard signs. Prices range from $20 for individual hearts to $475 for a variety of hearts. Personal customization is also available on the 24” double hearts for an additional $10. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the programs of Wesley House Family Services. For information and orders, visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ShareTheLove.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery in Big Pine Key will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine, or call 305-872-1828. All participating artists will abide by park rules and regulations and practice social distancing while at the park.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture by writer and naturalist Susan Cerulean at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. The event will be moderated by Lucy Burdette andis free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.