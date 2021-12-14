• Christmas Concert
The Southernmost Chamber Music Society will hold a Christmas Concert with Keys Choral Arts at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Ticket information is available at http://www.southernmostchambermusic society.com and at http://www.keyschoralarts.org.
• Walk on White
An art walk will be held on White Street from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, showcasing will be area businesses. For information, visit http:/www. walkonwhitekeywest.com.
• Music program
Music Room students will perform in “A Musical Winter Wonderland” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. The free program will be directed by Robin Kaplan and the young musicians will be accompanied by Skipper Kripitz and Joe Dallas. Contributions are asked for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative and gifts are requested for children in need.
• Red Nose Run
Positive Step of Monroe County will host a 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run: The PJ Edition, at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Southernmost Beach Café,1405 Duval St. Check-in starts at 7 a.m. Pre-race packet pickup is Friday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Southernmost Beach Café. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• Concert for children
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host a family-friendly children’s concert from 1 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. The concert will feature local classical guitarist Mateo Jampol. Following the concert, a craft project will be set up where children will have the opportunity to create their own holiday ornament. The cost will be $5 per child with a maximum cost of $10 per family. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Silent auction
Anchors Aweigh Clubhouse will sponsor a Holiday Silent Auction from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 404 Virginia St. Jewelry, gifts, artwork, handbags and certificates for sailing, fishing, snorkeling, kayaking, a “White Glove” tour of the Truman Little White House and certificates for dining are among the items to be offered.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Shoelaces,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at 750 United St. The film tells the story of a complicated relationship between an aging father and his special-needs son whom he abandoned as a young boy. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Preservation Awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.