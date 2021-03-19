• Vaccines for vets
Veterans who meet VA Healthcare eligibility will be offered the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Pre-registration is not required but recommended because of limited vaccine availability. To register, call 305-293-4863 in Key West or 305-451-0164, Key Largo. For information, call 305-295-5150.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, at the corner of Simonton and Front streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Planning session
A Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square planning session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Community Services Building, 3420 Northside Drive. Discussion will include short-term projects and long-term visions. For information, email city_harc@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3973.
• Exhibit opening
The Key West Art & Historical Society will open “The History of Duval Street: The Longest Street in the World,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. For information, call Cori Convertito at 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://kwahs.org/exhibitions.
• Virtual performance
Red Barn Theatre will present a streaming production of “Sez She,” through Saturday, March 20. The show, which features 16 local actors, can be accessed through the theater’s website at http://www.redbarntheatre.com. Tickets are $10, with viewing available 24/7 on any platform with an internet connection.
• Plant Sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5219 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• College fundraiser
The College of the Florida Keys’ will host its virtual auction fundraiser from Monday, March 22, through Saturday, April 3. Visit http://www.cfk.edu/soiree to view auction items and place bids. For information or to donate, contact Frank Wood at frank.wood@cfk.edu or 305-809-3287.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, March 23. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Spring Break camps
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer virtual and in-person student camp opportunities during Spring Break, Monday through Friday, March 22-26. Virtually offered will be “North American Legends: Dreams and Giants” and “Archaeology: Time of the Maya.” ArtCamp! will be available in person. For information and registration, visit https://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events/category/event/children-programs/student-camp