• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Author talk
Books & Books will host poet Emily Schulten reading and discussing her new book “The Way a Wound Becomes a Scar.” The event will be held at the Studio of Key West’s rooftop terrace on Thursday, Feb.10. Doors open at 5:30 pm. This is a free, in-person event taking place outdoors. Seating is limited. For guaranteed seating, pre-register at https://booksandbookskw.com/events/schulten/. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• League of Women Voters
Rhonda Haag, Monroe County Chief Resilience Officer, will be the featured speaker at the Lower League of Women Voters’ Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. For instructions, visit http://www.lowerkeyslwv.org.
• Polar Plunge
Samuel’s House will host the Southernmost Conch Republic Polar Plunge at the crack o’noon on Sunday, Feb. 13. The $30 participation fee includes an event T-shirt and mini Conch Republic flag. For registration, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/SamuelsHouseConchRepublic, call 305-296-0240, or email tara.salinas@samuelshouse.org
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Meg Cabot at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The lecture is free and open to all, but registration is required at http:// www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org. The event will be followed by a showing of the movie made from her book “The Princess Diaries.” The Friends will follow the Tropic Cinema COVID-19 guidelines, including 50% seating capacity and masks recommended.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
The Coffee Butler Amphitheater, 21 E. Quay Road, will be the site of Wesley House’s annual fundraiser from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14. Ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an open bar, access to the island’s largest silent auction and dancing to the tunes of Patrick and the Swayzees. Sponsorships, VIP table seating, and general admission tickets are now available at http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• Cemetery stroll
Strolls through the historic Key West cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. The tours will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue. The season’s final stroll featuring other grave sites will take place on Saturday, March 19.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Love, Gilda,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.