• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Juneteenth celebration
The community is invited to take part in a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The event will feature food and local performers from churches and other organizations.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden.
• Suicide intervention
NAMI Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering QPR Training (question, persuade, refer) for free, in person. We will teach the warning signs, risk factors and more elements of suicide prevention intervention from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Coral Isles Church, 90001 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. NAMI Miami will host additional virtual sessions June 16, June 22 and June 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For information, call 305-665-2540 or email Lisa@NAMIMiami.org.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Virtual class
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is offering new parents a virtual class on breastfeeding class Saturday, June 18, To register, visit https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc., which provides free, confidential, one-to-one and small group literacy tutoring.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family. For information, email foster@fkspca.org or tara@fkspca.org.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.