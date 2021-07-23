• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Street Fair features artisans and food vendors displaying and selling their wares on Duval Street from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County, Inc. which provides free tutoring in reading, writing and conversational English for adult students.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief’s Coral Camp has sessions through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers from 6 to 12 years old will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at at South and Duval streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors To be considered, send stories of no more than 1000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 at El Siboney, 5501 5th St.. Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Hemingway Days races
Runners and paddle boarders are invited to participate in the Hemingway 5K Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race, to be held Saturday, July 24. The races take place in Old Town Key West, celebrating Ernest Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle. The Paddleboard Race will kick off at 5 p.m. at Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Truman Annex Waterfront Park, end of Southard Street. On race day, a registration booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at Truman Waterfront Park. Paddleboarders will register between 3 and 4 p.m.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Author Talk
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will present author Richard Horan at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, discussing his non-fiction work “Harvest: An Adventure Into the Heart of America’s Family Farms.” The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 27. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.