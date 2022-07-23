• ‘Beat the Heat’

Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.