Monroe County Fire Rescue will host “Beat the Heat” events this summer at different locations throughout the Keys. Children are encouraged to wear a bathing suit and water shoes, and bring a bottle of water and a towel. On Saturday, July 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. the event will be held at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd., Sugarloaf Key. For information, call Monroe County Fire Rescue at 305-289-6005. Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement or threatening weather.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has a Book Club in a Bag collection, a free service which allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• National Night Out
National Night Out will be held throughout Monroe County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Events will be held at Bayview Park in Key West, Aviation Hangar in Marathon, Founder’s Park in Islamorada and at the Key Largo Community Park. Array of equipment will be on display from fire trucks and bomb robots to dogs and horses. Food and beverages will be available.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, July 26, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will award the Connie Gilbert Memorial Scholarships on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to Monroe County applicants who identify as female, and who wish to continue her higher education career or apply for a professional license. Deadline for application is Monday, Aug. 15. Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing kwnowinfo@gmail.com.